Nest boxes to house native fauna at new prison

AT WORK: Caringa workers Michael Morris, Nick Campbell and Gavin Neale show off their bird boxes to environment manager for John Holland, Trent Loyal; Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, disability enterprises manager Caringa, Mark Smidt; and chairman of Caringa Collen Pritchard. Adam Hourigan

THE new Grafton Correctional Centre may be a few years from completion, but it didn't stop one of its new contractors from putting the finishing touches on some of the pieces for the new facility.

Grafton-based Caringa Enterprises, which provides supported employment to people living with disabilities, has won a contract to build 22 nesting boxes for the new Grafton Correctional Centre.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis visited the Caringa site last week with representatives from John Holland, part of the Northern Pathways consortium designing and building the new jail.

"We're building Australia's largest prison infrastructure and I am thrilled we can add some social infrastructure in the mix.

"It might not be a huge contract but it is a huge deal for Caringa and for the Clarence Valley,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The nesting boxes will be installed in the on-site conservation area, for use by gliders, possums, parrots, bats and other small mammal and bird species.”

In the course of construction, more than 1000 native fish, 15 freshwater eels and five eastern long-necked tortoises have been relocated from dams on site.

Disability enterprises manager of Caringa, Mark Smidt, said staff and employees felt gratified to be part of this major local project. "It is refreshing to see both government and the contractors clearly demonstrating a genuine commitment to environmental sustainability and simultaneously providing the community with essential infrastructure,” he said.