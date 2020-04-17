Netball hopeful as July return remains on the cards

Mia Wright passes upcourt for Lower Clarence in the under 17's regional netball semi-final at Grafton Sports Centre last year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

NETBALL NSW has announced their intention to return to action in July as current government restrictions are set to be lifted on June 29.

Netball NSW chief executive Carolyn Campbell released a statement to netball associations around the state on Wednesday regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“The board and management of Netball NSW have been continuing to closely monitor developments with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic since our memo entitled ‘Netball NSW Covid-19 Response’ issued on March 16,” Campbell said.

“Netball NSW has continued our scenario planning to prepare for what the 2020 season might look like, subject to the status of the public health advice.

“There is still a lot we do not know about how Australia may be impacted by this pandemic moving forward and how all tiers of government may need to respond.”

A number of sports are nearing a complete cancellation of the 2020 season but Netball NSW remains hopeful the sport will be able to continue in three months’ time.

“Netball NSW considers it important that we provide ongoing guidance … so that all of our clubs and associations can continue their own planning and preparation for a potential deferred season in 2020,” Campbell said.

The current NSW Public Health Order is in force until Monday, June 29. Netball NSW confirms that the suspension of all netball activities must continue until at least that date, unless the NSW Government decides to lift the Public Health Order earlier.

“Netball NSW will continue to strictly follow the Government advice so that we will only get back out on court when it is deemed safe to do so,” she said.

Campbell said Netball NSW would leave competition start dates up to local associations but gave a suggested date should restrictions be lifted as planned.

“Noting the current Public Health Order, Netball NSW would recommend that competitions start on approximately Saturday, July 18,” she said.

“This date coincides with the end of mid-year school holidays and was also the date which many associations nominated as their preferred start date.”

Campbell also announced new dates for HART junior and senior state titles.

“After considering a range of scenarios … both junior and senior state titles will now be held on October 3 to October 5 … we are yet to determine the final allocation of venues,” she said.

Senior team entry is now closed but junior entries are open until May 5.

As well as regular season competitions, walking netball and Fast5 commencement date decisions will be down to local associations.

Campbell said Netball NSW was working with the State Government to keep the sport alive through the crisis.

“Without the flow of at least a portion of contributed funds, it will not be possible for Netball NSW to financially withstand the impact of Covid-19 without substantial government support,” she said.

“It is critical the sport is available for the current and future generations when the dust settles.”