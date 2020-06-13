Menu
Netball NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell speaks to the media. (AAP Image/Paul Braven)
Netball

Netball NSW CEO thanks hard workers behind the scenes

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
NETBALL NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell welcomed Wednesday’s announcement from Sports Minister Geoff Lee that all community sport will return from July 1.

“With over 115,000 participants across the state this development is not only vital to their health and wellbeing, but also to that of the local communities which are served by our clubs and associations,” Ms Campbell said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Netball NSW would like to take this opportunity to thank the thousands of hardworking volunteer coaches, team managers and administrators across the state who have kept the game alive in the greatest challenge it has known.

“We would also like to thank our board, staff, corporate partners, media and all stakeholders who are highlighting the challenges community sport faces at this time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

While the news is a very welcome development, Campbell said it is important to note that road to recovery will be long and arduous.

“It is vital that the NSW Government follows the lead of other states and territories across Australia and provides a community sport assistance package to ensure no-one gets left behind,” she said.

“The role that community sport will play in Australia’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be understated. Community sport provides a safe outlet which promotes health, wellbeing, teamwork and responsibility. These are all elements which bring communities together and create a better State in which to live.

“With the premier recently announcing the reallocation of the $800 million ANZ Stadium redevelopment fund to reboot the State’s economy, it is imperative that community sport is made a priority.

“It is the grassroots, not billion-dollar TV-funded elite codes, which will ensure sport’s survival. They cannot be forgotten.”

