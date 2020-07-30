Netball NSW State Titles at risk after COVID-19 spike

NETBALL NSW has stated it will remain committed to the 2020 HART State Titles with a final decision set to be made by August 17.

Associations across the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast send a number of representative teams to the tournament each year, but the event is under threat of cancellation.

The organisation said an escalation of COVID-19 cases in Victoria and NSW has been a cause for concern, but its said it will monitor the situation the lead-up to the decision date.

“As you can appreciate this is an unprecedented year and the landscape of COVID-19 is changing at a rapid pace. Currently Netball NSW remain committed to seeing the State Titles go ahead in 2020 and we will continue to monitor the situation and provide a final decision on State Titles on Monday 17 August 2020,” a Netball NSW spokesperson said.

Coffs Harbour under-17 netball team returned home in 2019 with silverware.

Originally rescheduled from June to October, the event is set to be held across venues in the Sydney and surrounding regions but they are touted as danger zones in the current climate.

“We are mindful that we are still just over nine weeks away from the rescheduled State Titles. Although the current situation is seeing emerging hot spots in Sydney and surrounding areas, as it has done in the past this could again change, and it is this situation we would like to monitor further over the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“We are of the view a final decision date of Monday August 17 allows a reasonable period for an assessment of the current COVID-19 situation, plus will give associations and all related parties time to finalise or amend their arrangements.

“Prior to August 17, Netball NSW will action a full assessment of each venue. Within this assessment we will consider the capacity of each venue and what limitations there are. We will then provide final information in relation to the logistics of each venue including spectator access at this time.”

Netball NSW urged concerned parties to contact the organisation with any questions.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact Netball NSW competitions manager Claire Dale cdale@netballnsw.com for any queries regarding state titles,” the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, netball associations on the north coast are gearing up for another day of representative netball, with Coffs Harbour welcoming teams to Vost Park for the second carnival of the season on Sunday.