Netball superstar announces retirement

NETBALL superstar Laura Geitz has officially retired from the sport that made her a household name.

The 30-year-old played the final match of her glittering career in the Queensland Firebirds' Suncorp Super Netball semi-final loss to the Sunshine Coast Lightning at Boondall on August 12.

Geitz confirmed her retirement when the Queensland Firebirds announced their roster for the 2019 Suncorp Super Netball season on Friday.

After missing the 2017 season following the birth of her son Barney, Geitz returned for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this year and one last fling with the Firebirds.

She officially retired from international netball earlier this year and now the goalkeeper bib will be hung up for good.

After making her national league debut for the Canberra Darters in 2005, the Ipswich-born Geitz joined the Firebirds in 2008 and went on to lead the club to three grand final wins in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

She finished with 169 national league games to her name.

On top of her heroics with the Firebirds, Geitz covered herself in glory in 71 Tests for the Australian Diamonds.

Laura Geitz with her son Barney after a win against the Magpies at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Geitz led Australia to victory at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and guided the Diamonds to the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She made her Diamonds debut in 2008 against England and went on to represent her country at three Commonwealth Games â€" Delhi (2010), Glasgow (2014) and the Gold Coast (2018).

She was also a part of the Australian side that won gold at the 2011 World Cup in Singapore.

Geitz almost quit netball in 2013 following the death of her father Ross after a tragic accident on the family farm at Allora on the Darling Downs.

But she returned to the sport and led the Firebirds to the grand final that year and assumed the Diamonds captaincy.

Away from the court, she is a corporate powerhouse with a host of blue-chip sponsorships and ambassadorial roles that make her the face of netball.

Her departure from the game will leave a gaping chasm in the sport that has leaned heavily on her clean-cut image off the court and fearless athleticism on the court to promote netball.

The only change to the Firebirds line-up for 2019 is shooter Tippah Dwan replacing Geitz.

Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images