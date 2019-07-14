Netball World Cup daily wrap, results

It's held just once every four years and for netballers is the biggest event in their sport.

The 2019 World Cup is be held in England this month.

We will track the results of the games throughout the event and which teams are looking the goods to press for the finals.

Jamie-Lee Price battles with Perpetua Siyachitema of Zimbabwe on day two action.

DAY ONE WRAP

No big surprises as the big four cruised through their openers and some big scores were racked up.

Zimbabwe won in their very first World Cup match with a resounding 79-49 win over Sri Lanka while the Diamonds absolutely demolished Northern Ireland 88-24.

Sarah Klau make her debut for Australia in the opener.

A high-flying Chelsea Pitman in England’s match against Uganda.

The host nation England took down Uganda 64-32 while Scotland beat Samoa 53-35.

The Silver Ferns showed they are back on song with a 64-45 win over Malawi, Barbados beat Singapore 69-34, Jamaica recorded a resounding 85-29 victory over Fiji and South Africa beat Trinidad and Tobago, 76-45

A close battle between Zimbabwe's Perpetua Siyachitema and Sri Lanka's Nauchalee Rajapakse.

DAY TWO

A second massive win for the Diamonds who amassed a 40-goal win over debutants Zimbabwe with their 73-37 victory in their second outing of the tournament.

Captain Caitlin Bassett earned Player of the Match honours.

Despite the score, the Diamonds showed they have plenty to improve on as the tournament progresses.

In another show of strength the New Zealand Silver Ferns beat Barbados 78-25 while Malawi completely overwhelmed Singapore 87-38.

Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 68-43 while South Africa, coached by former Diamonds mentor Norma Plummer, continued to assert themselves as a major contender for a medal with their 90-35 thrashing of Fiji.

England were also emphatic against Scotland (70-33) while Uganda beat Samoa 69-48.

Bailey Mes a study in concentration for New Zealand.

DIAMONDS NUMBERS

Australia v Northern Ireland

Q1: Australia 24 v Northern Ireland 7

Q2: Australia 21 v Northern Ireland 8

Q3: Australia 22 v Northern Ireland 4

Q4: Australia 21 v Northern Ireland 5

Player of The Match - Kelsey Browne (Australia)

Australia shooting statistics - 88/92 (95.65%)

Caitlin Bassett - 33/34 (96%)

Steph Wood - 12/13 (92.31%)

Caitlin Thwaites - 25/26 (95%)

Gretel Tippett - 18/19 (94.74%)

Australia starting seven: GS - Caitlin Bassett, GA - Steph Wood, WA - Kelsey Browne, C - Liz Watson, WD - Jamie-Lee Price, GD - Jo Weston, GK - Sarah Klau

Australia v Zimbabwe.

Q1: Australia 18 v Zimbabwe 9

Q2: Australia 21 v Zimbabwe 9

Q3: Australia 15 v Zimbabwe 13

Q4: Australia 19 v Zimbabwe 6

Player of the Match - Caitlin Bassett (AUS)

Diamonds shooting statistics - 73/81 (90%)

Caitlin Bassett - 49/53 (93%)

Gretel Tippett - 24/28 (86%)

Diamonds starting seven: GS - Caitlin Bassett, GA - Gretel Tippett, WA - Liz Watson, C - Paige Hadley, WD - April Brandley, GD - Jo Weston, GK - Courtney Bruce

Australia's Gretel Tippett battloes with Zimbabwe's Felisitus Kwangwa in game two.

HOW TO WATCH THE NETBALL WORLD CUP

Channel 9 and 9GEM will broadcast all of Australia's matches and the World Cup final.

HOW DOES IT WORK

The 16 teams have been split into four groups where they will each play each other once.

The top three teams from each group progress to a second group stage.

The top three teams from Group A (Australia's group) will then play the top three teams from Group B. The top three teams from Group C play the top three sides from Group D.

The top four teams (two from each group) from the second group stage will then progress to the semi-finals scheduled for July 20.

The final will be played July 22 at 2am (AEST).