21°
News

Netballers floored by court damage

Jarrard Potter
| 1st Aug 2017 4:52 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE last thing Grafton Netball Association vice president Brooke Burton was expecting to see on Saturday morning when she arrived at the netball courts was scratches and gouges on three of their recently upgraded surfaces.

Ms Burton said the association had recently spent close to $50,000 on upgrading the three courts, and since there was no-one locally able to perform the repairs the association was looking at another bill of around $10,000.

"Because the area is such a big area, they need to do the whole thing, they can't just do a little bit here and a little bit there," Ms Burton said.

"It's disappointing to us as an association, and to the players too. When you spend so much time and effort into making the courts acceptable and you can't turn around and we've probably only had these finish three weeks ago, and to be greeted with this is just really disappointing."

Ms Burton said this wasn't the first time the courts had been damaged, and the association was keen to see greater security for the courts.

"Ideally we'd love to get a fence around here to stop this, because it's not the first time it's happened," she said.

"When you work hard as a committee to get things for the youth, and 99% of our players are youth, and this is what they get treated like, there's no respect.

"I was devastated and angry. We are looking at getting security cameras, and when we're spending thousands and thousands of dollars to resurface the courts to use, and there's 500 kids who play and train during the week, and if we have to shut courts it disrupts everyone.

"It might look minor at the moment, but it's going to wear and tear and get worse and could cause an injury to someone, which is the last thing we want to see."

GNA minute secretary Tammy Thompson said it was upsetting for the association to see their hard work disrespected.

"It's like coming to someone elses house and wrecking their house," she said.

"As a committee we work hard to make sure the grounds are cleaned every afternoon, we're all volunteers here and to have someone come and wreck it is really disappointing."

Ms Burton said the police had been notified of the vandalism.

"We rang the police and they've been down and had a look but unfortunately there's not much they can do unless someone comes forward and has witnessed it happening," she said.

If anyone has any information on the damage to the Grafton Netball Courts, contact Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  court damage grafton netball grafton netball association netball vandalism

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Yamba may have already burst the million-dollar property bubble, but there are a few other Clarence Valley suburbs that aren't far behind.

Lynette Daley rape trial hears shocking evidence

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.

Attwater, Maris appear on charges relating to Ten Mile Beach death

MAX GODBEE: Former Aussie boxing champ's praise

John Cooper on his Nymboida property with his dingo clan. Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Former sports editor's support of boxing wins high praise.

Association applauded for top Masters tournament

THANKS FANS: Grafton Over 50s applaud their supporters after being marched on to Legends Field by the GDSC Pipe Band during the Women's Masters Hockey Half State Championships at Grafton. BELOW: The flying fishies of the Grafton Over 45s were on full show at the weekend as they claimed a State championship.

Grafton Hockey Association, take a bow.

Local Partners

Museum needs help to preserve history

Hall work progressing well, but historic items need some cover

Smile, and the Clarence will smile with you

Carol Ordish and Maggie Cooper, 10, are keen to get the Clarence Valley smiling.

Pizza night a suggestion to make our Valley happier

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction