Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Netflix show blasted for excessive nudity

by Jill Robinson, The Sun
16th Dec 2020 8:15 AM

 

Netflix show Tiny Pretty Things has been slammed for its "obscenely unnecessary sex scenes" by viewers.

The new young adult drama follows Neveah, an elite ballerina who is offered a coveted spot at Chicago's ballet academy - after its star pupil is pushed to her death from a rooftop.

Each episode sees Neveah - played by Kylie Jefferson - find out more and more dark secrets about the ballet school and her peers, but viewers have been left too distracted by the numerous sex scenes to concentrate on the mystery.

Tiny Pretty Things is raising eyebrows with its amount of nudity.
Tiny Pretty Things is raising eyebrows with its amount of nudity.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The series is based on the popular young adult novel by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

Reviews have been mixed from critics, with Decider advising Netflix users to "skip it".

However The Guardian wrote: "Overall, it's fun. A comic-book story with a grim modern edge if about right for our current headspace.

"You can fast-forward through the dance bits or the narrative bits as taste dictates and probably improve your viewing experience."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Netflix show blasted for excessive nudity

More Stories

Show More
entertainment netflixm tv tiny pretty things

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        Premium Content VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

        People and Places His face has long been on the sidelines, and the local sporting community is mourning the man who they’ve named two facilities after

        FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        Premium Content FIRST FLOODS: Grafton’s wettest December on record

        News Clarence River to hit minor flood levels in December for the first time ever.

        Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 16, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        • 16th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Premium Content New criteria changes who’ll get COVID-19 vaccine first

        Health Australia will be split into 12 age groups for the COVID-19 vaccine