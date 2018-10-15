Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan Teze spat at his opponent on Holland duty.
Jordan Teze spat at his opponent on Holland duty.
Soccer

‘Shame on you!’: Dutch player suspended for spit

15th Oct 2018 8:56 AM

DUTCH U20 defender Jordan Teze has been suspended indefinitely by the Dutch FA after he spitting at a German rival.

The 19-year-old aimed a mouthful of phlegm at Germany captain Salih Ozcan on Friday afternoon.

The Jong PSV starlet chased after the unsuspecting midfielder and spat on his back.

The Netherlands Football Association condemned the action with the ban and a statement.

The said: "That's the worst thing you can do to an opponent, we cannot tolerate this action."

After the match ended 1-1 - with the Germans missing a last-minute penalty - Teze made his move.

Coach Bert Konterman apologised on the player's behalf after the draw, he said: "During this quarrel things have happened over and over again that cannot happen. There has been a spit.

Jordan Teze sneaked up on his opponent and spat on his back
Jordan Teze sneaked up on his opponent and spat on his back

"Both we and our team, Jordan himself, think that this does not belong on a football field and certainly does not belong to a player who plays for his country."

Members of the German media compared the shocking incident to the disgusting 1990 controversy when Frank Rijkaard spat at Rudi Voller.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

Related Items

dutch fa jordan teze soccer spitting sport suspension

Top Stories

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    East Coast Low 'heads up': Heavy rain, gale-force winds

    Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning as two weather systems combine to bring dangerous conditions to the Northern Rivers.

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Weather Falls expected to continue through week

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News The colour purple has even more outlets at 2018 Jacaranda Festival.

    JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    premium_icon JT breaks silence on Bulldogs Coffs Harbour rape scandal

    Crime Thurston becomes the first player to open up about rape scandal

    Local Partners