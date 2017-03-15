26°
Network down? If you can't make voice calls, this is why

15th Mar 2017 11:47 AM
This is why that call might not go through.
APN PHOTO LIBRARY

VODAFONE Australia customers have reported a network outage affecting mobile customers unable to make calls across the country.

Vodafone Australia confirmed there was an issue affecting a "small number" of customers that was preventing them making voice calls.

 

The issue reportedly was not affecting text and data services.

"We are working to resolve an issue impacting voice services for a small number of customers," Vodafone said in a statement.

"The issue is causing intermittent disruption to some voice calls only, and data and text services are not impacted. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience."

The network issue began about 10.30am (AEDT), with Aussie Outages reporting more than 150 complaints about the network service.

Despite several reports of the problem to the Vodafone Australia twitter account, there was no immediate response on Twitter to the issue.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks vodaphone

