Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Channel 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh. It hasn’t gone down well.
Channel 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh. It hasn’t gone down well.
TV

Ten’s weird new logo raises eyebrows

31st Oct 2018 6:57 PM

CHANNEL 10 has introduced a new logo as part of a major brand refresh by its new American owners CBS.

The network announced the change from its iconic blue circle, with the word "ten" in the middle, to different-coloured circles with a numerical "10" in a thick, "bubble-writing" style white font.

The new logo might be a touch simpler, but let's just say it's sparked a rather polarising response online.

Here's Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg triumphantly presenting the new design on Twitter:

And here's the public's... well... less-than-impressed response:

To be fair, there were a couple of positive responses to it too:

People are using the hashtag #10TVWithATwist ahead of tonight's announcements of the shows that will be airing on Network Ten in 2019.

On Monday, workers removed the network's original logo from its Pyrmont headquarters.

According to TV Tonight, there has also been talk about multichannels to be renamed as "Boss" and "Peach".

We're excited to see what's coming, but the new logo is a hard pass from us.

Related Items

channel ten editors picks entertainment logo

Top Stories

    Iluka working hard to show deputy premier it's serious

    premium_icon Iluka working hard to show deputy premier it's serious

    Politics Organisers of a public meeting at Iluka with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro will leave no stone left unturned to ensure a big turnout.

    • 31st Oct 2018 6:38 PM
    City enthused about signing up to hospital funding petition

    City enthused about signing up to hospital funding petition

    Politics A new hospital is top priority for Jacaranda city residents.

    Crash disrupts traffic on highway

    Crash disrupts traffic on highway

    News Heavy traffic has been reported in the area

    Restaurant closure fuels reader speculation

    Restaurant closure fuels reader speculation

    News This is what other readers have said about the closure

    Local Partners