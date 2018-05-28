Will Network Ten replace Ali Oetjen?

NETWORK Ten have denied they are replacing Ali Oetjen as this year's Bachelorette after her ex Grant Kemp claimed she had cheated on him with his best friend.

A report in this week's NW magazine alleges the network has been holding "crisis meetings" as they consider recasting Oetjen with fan favourite Nikki Gogan.

An insider reportedly told the publication that the door was being left open for Gogan to take Oetjen's place on the series, which will begin filming next month.

Ali Oetjen has been accused of cheating by her ex Grant Kemp. Picture: Rohan Kelly

"It would be a brutal move to replace Ali after she's been announced, but Nikki will bring in the ratings without a doubt - everyone is still obsessed with her finding The One," they said.

But 10 slammed the story, saying it was "false and misleading".

"Network Ten is looking forward to Ali finding love on The Bachelorette Australia later this year," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

One of the franchise's most popular contestants, Gogan was dumped by 2016 Bachelor Richie Strahan in favour of Alex Nation.

Nikki Gogan has been a longtime Bachelor fan favourite. Picture. Brett Costello

Oetjen's announcement as this year's Bachelorette has been panned by fans of the reality TV franchise who labelled her "boring" and "lame" on Twitter.

Then, Oetjen's Bachelor in Paradise ex Kemp claimed their relationship ended after he caught another guy "going down" on her on the stairs of his Los Angeles home.

"I walked in with my friend Sabrina - who witnessed this whole thing - sees him going down on her on my stairs, so I kicked her out of my house that night," Kemp told the Kyle and Jackie O Show last month.

Oetjen has so far refused to give details of her split from Kemp, only to say that distance had been a factor.