The Asahi Super Dry Black.
Food & Entertainment

Never judge a beer by its colour

by SIMON IRWIN, MY SHOUT
26th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

There have been many scientific studies into how what you see impacts how things taste. Apparently evolution has ensured we are not great at eating things that are greeny-blue, which makes a lot of sense when you think about the colour of rotting meats and moulds and brussel sprouts.

What it also means is, for the drinker, when you see a black frothy substance in a glass, your expectation is to taste something more akin to the malty breadiness of an English stout or porter, rather than the crispness of a Japanese lager. But this crispness is exactly what you get from the Asahi Super Dry Black.

This is a dry beer that happens to be a dark black in colour. In fairness, it does not absolutely taste like a lager - there is far more malt and perhaps the slightest smokiness, although this may well be your eyes telling your nose what to look for.

There is a pronounced dry finish to the beer. It does not linger in the mouth the way really hoppy IPAs do, nor have the chewiness of a porter. Both Hugh the Neighbour and I thought this was a beer that you could really enjoy.

We did wonder what was the best drinking temperature to bring the best out of the beer. Go properly cold as you do with a lager, or let it warm up a bit as you tend to do with heavier black beers? In the end, we felt that colder was the way to go.

This is a beer to try over the festive season. You will not frighten lager drinkers, even if they need convincing that some- thing so dark is a good idea on a 40C day.

myshout@newsregionalmedia.com.au

The Sunshine Coast Daily

