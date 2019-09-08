‘Never seen anything like’ Steve Smith

Australia is eight wickets away from retaining the Ashes while England's batsmen need to deliver to keep the series alive heading into the final Test at The Oval.

England went to stumps on day four at 2/18, in pursuit of 383 for victory.

Here are all the talking points from the day's play.

'I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT'

It wasn't necessarily the amount of runs Steve Smith scored in the second innings but the way he scored them that took fans' breath away.

After plundering 211 in his first visit to the crease, Smith returned to dig Australia out of a hole at 2/16 then 4/44 as he piled on a quickfire 82 off just 92 balls to topscore and put his side in a winning position.

He was playing a different game to everyone else. The top order had no idea how to handle a rampaging Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer but Smith, as he often does, made it look easy.

This innings was different to what we're used to as he blended his trademark flicks and drives with outrageous flat bat shots on both sides of the wicket, borrowing from a skill-set normally reserved for the limited overs formats - for mortals, at least.

Normally Smith wields his bat like a scalpel, slicing and dicing his opponents one frustrating clip at a time but this time he destroyed England with ruthless aggression as he showed a total disdain for the bowlers and the conventions of cricket.

At one point he played a remarkable shot, glancing a Jofra Archer ball outside leg stump to the third man fence and he slogged over mid-wicket and clobbered the ball with tennis-like shots down the ground off short balls.

They were shots that didn't belong on a cricket pitch until Smith showed us what's possible when you combine incredible hand-eye coordination, breathtaking skill and a mental fortitude to single-handedly crush your opposition.

Let's face it. Watching @stevesmith49 bat is to watch rare genius at play. I have never seen anything like it in over 30 years of watching cricket. He is utterly remarkable. #Ashes #bbccricket — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) September 7, 2019

"It was just about trying to keep the game moving forward as quickly as possible," Smith said.

"At the start of the innings … I felt quite vulnerable, just getting through that with a good positive intent, then once I got in, they tried to bowl a lot of short stuff, and the spin, I made an effort to be quite aggressive against Leach, because I felt the quicks were going to be hard work.

"It was about trying to manipulate his field as much as possible, hit as many boundaries as I could and build that lead as much as possible."

'APPALLING': AUSSIES' SHOCKER CONTINUES

Australia's diabolic use of the Decision Review System (DRS) haunted it again as Tim Paine had another shocker while the top order wasted its challenges.

The Aussies had no reviews left in the third Test at Headingley when an LBW appeal off Ben Stokes would have won them the game, having burned their unsuccessful ones earlier.

Paine joked he might have to give up and let someone else take over responsibility for reviewing, having got every call wrong all series, and he probably wished he had after taking his record to 0/11 after the first innings in Manchester.

On day three the Aussies got an LBW review wrong when the umpire rejected Pat Cummins' appeal against Joe Root and on day four Paine and Nathan Lyon misjudged another LBW shout. It meant when Mitchell Starc hit Jack Leach on the pad, the Aussies had no recourse after the umpire kept his finger down.

Hawkeye showed the ball was hitting the stumps so Starc was denied a fourth wicket and England was allowed to avoid the follow-on.

The decision-making didn't get any better with the bat as Marcus Harris (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (11) both wasted reviews when they were out LBW.

Some on social media blasted Australia's inability to use the DRS while former MasterChef winner Adam Liaw also poked fun at Paine.

I AM ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS #Ashes — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) September 7, 2019

HISTORIC FAILURE AS TOP ORDER CRUMBLES

Both sides' top orders have been abysmal this series and so it was again on day four when the Aussies crumbled to 4/44 as Broad and Archer wreaked havoc.

David Warner and Harris were both LBW for single-figure scores as Australia made history for a reason it would rather forget.

When Broad got Warner out for the sixth time in eight innings it made it the first time ever Australia has had 10 consecutive opening partnerships in Tests that have failed to reach 20, dating back to the win over Sri Lanka in Canberra during the home summer.

It is first time in Australia's Test history that they have had 10 consecutive opening partnerships without reaching 20. Their last ten stands are: 0, 1, 10, 12, 13, 11, 13, 2, 16, 11. #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 7, 2019

Harris now has just 46 runs in four innings since replacing Cameron Bancroft, who scored 44 in the first two Tests, while Warner is stuck on 79 runs from his eight digs.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to reach 50 for the first time this series when Archer trapped him LBW for 11 and Travis Head struck some crisp boundaries but fell trying to drive a ball he should have defended.

Worryingly, Head has now been bowled in three of his last four innings and has been either bowled or LBW six times out of his seven dismissals.

ARCHER FINDS HIS GROOVE

After being criticised for an underwhelming performance in the first innings, where he failed to pick up a wicket, Jofra Archer roared to life in the second dig.

Fans and pundits were disappointed Archer couldn't fire in his first battle with Smith since hitting him in the neck at Lord's but he went up a couple of gears on day four, bowling a seriously quick nine-over spell to open the innings as he took the wickets of Labuschagne and Head.

Head exchanged words with Archer and he responded by bowling his two fastest deliveries of the match to the left-hander before eventually uprooting his middle stump.

He maintained the rage when bowling to Matthew Wade, who sledged Archer constantly when he was batting.

Captain Joe Root has copped some stick for overusing Archer but it's easy to see why you'd let him loose for as long as possible when he's in a mood like the one he was in today.

STARC STRIKES BACK

Mitchell Starc was under plenty of pressure but he showed just what makes him such a dangerous bowler by blasting through England's middle order.

Finally called in for his first match of the series, the fast bowler had an ordinary third day as he failed to pick up a wicket and was Australia's most expensive bowler. In commentary, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting questioned why Starc was given the second new ball early on day four but the left-armer made his captain Paine look like a genius.

He bowled a magnificent inswinger that ducked back late and went between bat and pad to ruin Jonny Bairstow's stumps and Starc followed that up by catching Ben Stokes' outside edge, dismissing England's danger man and the hero of Headingley for 26.

He came back later to run through the tail and delivered a corker to bowl Stuart Broad with a corker that jagged back a long way off the seam.

Starc should have had another wicket when he hit Jack Leach on the pad but Australia had no reviews left so couldn't appeal the not-out call as Hawkeye showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

It was an important couple of hours for the Aussie strike weapon as he reminded everyone of his value after being excluded from the first three Tests.

The Freak is at it again ... #Smith #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 7, 2019

Outrageously brilliant batting from Steve Smith. Sensational. #Ashes — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) September 7, 2019

Presumably Shane Watson is Australia’s “reviews coach”.

Spectacularly woeful - in the field and with the bat.#Ashes — neen (@Janine__Graham) September 7, 2019