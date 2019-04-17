Never too late to distribute honours to club's founders

Life member Joyce Cotton looks on as Brian Cotton receives his life membership pin from Riley Anderson.

Life member Joyce Cotton looks on as Brian Cotton receives his life membership pin from Riley Anderson. Nick Clark

CRICKET: Maclean United Cricket Club president Nick Clark discovered a serious flaw in his club's structure as he prepared for last weekend's presentation day.

"I was ticking off all the things we needed to do to make sure everything was right for the day,” he said.

"I asked if we had contacted all the life members and someone said, 'I don't think we've got any',” Clark said.

"I couldn't believe it. There's been a United cricket club for 54 years and we've never made anyone a life member.”

Clark said he got hold of a couple of "oldies” in the club to go back through the names of players and people who had put so much time and effort into ensuring the club's success.

"It was amazing not one had been honoured with a life membership,” he said.

"You had players like Brian and Basil Cotton and Bill Shannon, Kevin Jones was a president for years.

"Ken and Robyn Moran, the Tabor family. They are big names in Lower Clarence and Clarence Valley sport.

"Unfortunately a lot of people who were involved in the earliest days are deceased, but there are still a lot of people around who can remember them.”

Clark said the club kept the presentation at the Maclean RSL Club low-key.

HONOURED: (Back ) Kevin Jones OAM, Brian Cotton, Bill Shannon, Brett Jones, Mark Tabor, Ken Moran, (front) Norma Whiteside, Robyn Moran, Darlene Tabor, Denise Jones, Val Shannon and Joyce Cotton. Nick Clark

"We made sure everyone receiving life membership was coming to make a presentation to a team,” Clark said. "It was a complete surprise.”

