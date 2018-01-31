Neville Barnier among Order of Australia recipients

TWO of Penrith's most dedicated community workers have today been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Glenmore Park's Neville Barnier and Penrith resident John Bateman were awarded OAMs for service to people with a disability and the Penrith community, and service to local government and the Nepean community respectively as part of the 2018 Australia Day Honours.

Mr Barnier was a member of the Australian Foundation for Disability from 1983 to 2017, spending his last three years as chairman.

It is among the top five disability services in Australia and provides support for clients at home, in the workplace and in their education.

"We started off with a few workshops in Penrith and now we look after more than 2000 people across the country," Mr Barnier said.

A Vietnam War veteran, the 72-year-old also served as president of Penrith's RSL sub-branch and was chairman of Penrith RSL Club from 2009 to 2016.

"I spent 12 years on the sub-branch board," he said. "Our main concern was for the welfare of veterans and also youth programs.

"We started the Max Potential program, which looked to get students involved in community programs, which is very important."

A tireless advocate for the community, he said he inherited his work ethic from his father.

On his OAM, Mr Barnier said: "It was a bit of a surprise.

"I think my family will be happy. They always complained about me being out of home. They'll be chuffed that something has come of it."

John Bateman was Mayor of Penrith in 2000 when it hosted the rowing and kayaking events and also the torch relay.

After arriving in Penrith in 1981, former Mayor Mr Bateman went on to establish himself as a pillar of the community.

A co-founder of Bateman Battersby Lawyers, he also poured himself into community work.

"At one stage I served on the board of eight local organisations at once," he said.

"Being new to the area I wanted to be involved things. It was mostly about meeting people, but it makes you appreciate the value of volunteers in the community."

But it's Mr Bateman's time as Mayor during the late 90s and early 2000s that made for the fondest memories.

"The lead up to the Olympics was a great time to be in Penrith. We achieved so much economically and saw great success for our city," he said.

"We hosted two sports and the spotlight of the country and the world was shining on our city."

He said it was a "great honour" to be awarded an OAM and he was "exceedingly privileged to be recognised".

"I would just say to those who are considering doing something for the community, jump in and do it," Mr Bateman said.