Jetta’s salute to idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Lewis Jetta pulls out the Ronaldo celebration after his matchwinning goal. Picture: AFL Media

CRISTIANO Ronaldo, eat your heart out.

When Lewis Jetta provided West Coast with the goal that would ultimately prove the winner of their qualifying final clash with Collingwood, he sent the sellout Perth crowd into rapture, borrowing a celebration from the soccer superstar.

It was his first and only goal this season, one he'd always planned to celebrate like his idol, in the unlikely event it happened.

"There is only one other bloke that does that, and he is a bit out there - way more famous - Cristiano Ronaldo," he said of the famous 'Right Here, Right Now' celebration.

"I said if I can kick a goal, I will just do that."

Jetta said he'd never heard a louder Perth crowd than when his goal sailed through, propelling the Eagles to a 16-point win and a berth in the preliminary final.

"That was amazing. I think I cramped while it was in the air," Jetta said.

"The crowd is unbelievable. It is amazing. Very special for WA."

Injured teammate Nic Naitanui was hunting for freebies for the speedster.

Jetta also revealed on Seven's coverage that he was late for the game - even though he only lives just across the river.

"I was stuck in traffic. I only live across the river, and I just decided to get out, walk in with the fans," he said.

"It was a good atmosphere, but I'm laid-back, didn't phase me.

"I just got ready as normal."

"Being late or not, doesn't phase me.

"I like to be early, but, yeah, had to wait for my little family to get ready."

Jetta told teammate Liam Ryan to ‘bring magic and work rate’ during the Eagles fightback. Picture: Getty Images.

Rookie goalsneak Liam Ryan said Jetta had given him some advice as the Eagles lifted in the final term.

"We were down by 10 points or something and Jetts come down and talked to me and just said, 'bring magic and work rate'," he said.

Ryan praised the supporters inside the raucous Perth cauldron.

"Amazing crowd," Ryan said on Seven.

"The atmosphere in here with the crowd like that, it's amazing."

Ryan said his forward partner in crime Willie Rioli - who copped a heavy headknock from Pie hard man Levi Greenwood - would be OK.

"He is fine, up and walking about," Ryan said.

"He is pretty happy that we won and stuff, yes. Lovely to win."