New access road to Pacific Highway to open tomorrow

CHANGES: A new access road is set to open from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe St.

CHANGES: A new access road is set to open from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe St. Roads and Maritime Services

A NEW access road linking the South Grafton business precinct on Iolanthe St to the Pacific Highway will open to traffic tomorrow.

The road opening comes as part of the new Grafton bridge project, and as a result Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists there will be the following traffic changes:

No right turn into Spring/Iolanthe streets from the Pacific Highway (southbound highway traffic will need to use the new access road intersection with the highway)

No left or right turn out of Iolanthe Street onto the Pacific Highway (traffic will need to use Iolanthe Street and the new access road or the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) intersection to access the Pacific Highway).

Work will also begin on upgrading Iolanthe St and the section of Spring St between Iolanthe St and the rail viaduct in January.

Iolanthe Street will remain two-way during construction but on-street parking will not be available until widening of the road to four lanes is complete in late 2019.

The temporary traffic arrangements will allow access to be maintained for businesses while the new roads are being built. Pedestrian access will also be maintained during the work. However some temporary disruption will still be experienced and we ask for patience during this time.

Work will also begin in the new year on the building of a new roundabout near the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways.

Iolanthe St, Spring St and the new Gwydir Highway roundabout are being rebuilt in stages to allow them to remain open during work.

The finished work will: