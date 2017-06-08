New aged care beds plan for city, but backlog remains

UNIT TRUST: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Clarence Village chairman Geoff Shepherd, architect Dayne Mearns and the Member for Page Kevin Hogan go over the plans for the 20 new units.

A DEVELOPMENT application for 20 new aged care beds in Grafton will not clear a backlog of demand for aged care places in the city.

The chairman of Clarence Village Limited, Geoff Shepherd, said the DA for 20 new aged care beds at Dougherty Villa in Grafton, had been lodged, but would not meet the demand for places locally.

He said the beds for high and dementia care patients had been lodged with Clarence Valley Council.

"It should be on exhibition now,” Mr Shepherd said.

He said Clarence Village had a waiting list of about 40 people on its books, including 25 "concessionals” or people who needed subsidies to afford aged care.

Mr Shepherd said there was a pressing demand for more aged care facilities in the region ranging from retirement living to more acute care.

"No matter what we do, we always seem to have about 25 people on the waiting list,” he said.

He said Clarence Village, which opened in September last year, sold out almost immediately.

After yesterday's announcement Mr Shepherd, Clarence Village CEO Phil Belletty and board members Bill Dougherty and Ron Bell met with the Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis to discuss more government support for aged care housing.

Mr Gulaptis said the State Government had put aside $1.1 billion in a fund for aged care, but said it was more geared toward bigger operations.

"To put in a bid for assistance from that fund you would have to have a minimum of 500 beds,” he said.

"You could put in a bid with someone like North Coast Community Housing to reach the scale you would need.”

Mr Gulaptis said it would be possible for a grant to cover a mixed bid for different forms of community housing.