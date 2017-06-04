New aged care facility in Yamba receives government funding

PLANS FOR THE FUTURE: Whiddon Group Northern Regional Manager Mary Griffin and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announcing more than $3 million of additional funding for aged care in Yamba.

AGED care services are set to expand in Yamba after Page MP announced more than $3 million per year in ongoing funding for the Whiddon Group to establish a new aged care facility.

Set to provide 50 new residential aged care places and up to 60 new permanent jobs, Whiddon Group Northern Regional Manager Mary Griffin said they were excited to start planning the facility.

"We've now got the ability to start planning for the future and start planning what we can do now that we've got this allocation," she said.

"We can grow our service to meet the needs of our community. This is a huge area for retirement and people come to Yamba for a sea change so it's definitely a growing area for older people to come and live, so we see in the future that it's going to be a focus that we're going to need more places for aged care and going to need more services.

"This enables us to start planning for the future because we know that we have those beds there, so now we can start working out what we will do from here."

While a suitable location in Yamba is yet to be decided, Mrs Griffin said the allocation of funds was a re-assurance to allow The Whiddon Group to move forward.

With an aging population a challenge that needs to be addressed in the Clarence Valley, Page MP Kevin Hogan said the funding was great news.

"The additional beds will mean up to 60 new permanent jobs when the new facility opens and also new local construction jobs during the building phase," Mr Hogan said.

"This is great news for our ageing community and also great news for those looking for work. The new jobs will include carers, cooks, administration and ground staff.

"This additional funding will allow for the expansion of Whiddon's residential services in Yamba to further meet the needs of the local community."