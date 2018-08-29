New aircon units destroyed in school fire overnight

SECURITY guards saw two people wearing black running from a Wandal school after fires were lit in two buildings.

One of the fires destroyed air-conditioning units awaiting installation at the school.

Police are investigating the two fires after security called them to the Campbell Street school at 2.30am.

Security had observed two people wearing black running from the school toward Campbell Street.

Entry had been forced to the Arts block and a fire started in the foyer.

The fire has damaged an internal wall however there is smoke damage throughout the building.

A second fire was started outside D block where about 20 air-conditioning units were awaiting installation.

All the air-conditioning units have been destroyed.

The fires were put out by 3am and crime scene investigators will attend the school later this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or with relevant CCTV to contact police.