New Aldi measure baffles shoppers

One Aldi customer has been left baffled after noticing a bunch of stickers on her "Special Buys" products.

And while they might look like security tags there's actually a uniquely Aldi explanation for them.

Posting in the Aldi Mums Facebook page the woman said she had arrived home with several Lacura Caviar skincare items only to discover some had the stickers while others didn't.

"Has anyone seen these stickers on any of the Aldi creams purchased in-store?" she asked.

The baffled shopper took to Facebook to ask others if they knew what the stickers were.

The mum added that she was "afraid I've purchased non-genuine products" and wanted to know "if anyone here has seen this before".

Her post soon attracted plenty of comments, with people pointing out the stickers were likely to prevent theft and there "was no way fake stock could enter Aldi".

"They are security stickers and would have been added by the store," one person wrote, while another added they were to "stop people from stealing" the popular items.

But none of the responders were right, with Aldi telling news.com.au that the stickers were in fact QR code tags.

"The stickers on the Lacura Caviar skin care are QR codes are intended for use by customers outside of Australia," a spokeswoman said.

The square tags, which have become more common when used in conjunction with smart phones, store electronic information which is then accessible via scanning.

QR stands for Quick Response.

"They have no relevance to our Australian customers and are not security tags." the spokesperson said, adding that while the products may have been intended for overseas there was no difference in the Lacura Caviar formula between countries.

It's not clear why the stock ended up in the Campbell Town store despite being destined for overseas.

Turns out the stickers were in fact QR tags. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.

'HOW DID YOU GET ALL OF THEM?'

The post also attracted attention from others in the group who remarked the shopper had been able to get multiples of the sought-after "Special Buys" item.

Aldi's Lacura Caviar cream range is available in-store only a handful of times a year, with its products labelled a dupe of much more expensive Swiss brand La Prairie.

"OMG how did you get all of them?" one frustrated customer commented." I wanted the cream so bad but couldn't get any."

"They should limit special buys so more customers have an opportunity to also purchase one," one person wrote.

"This is just plain greedy. I never purchase unreasonable amounts of anything."

But the shopper hit back, saying they weren't all for her and she had bought them in anticipation of her mother coming to Australia.

"Now that my mum isn't able to fly to Australia anymore I don't need this many for myself," she said.

"So happy to sell them for what it cost me."

A man's trolley full of coveted Aldi ‘Special Buys’ items last month attracted the ire of customers.

It's not the first time customers have complained about other shoppers buying up big on sought-after "Special Buys".

Last month customers complained after a mum shared a photo of a man who had loaded up his trolley with multiple $69.99 stand mixers.

She said that as a result of the man's actions she and many others had missed out on the bargain.

News.com.au polled more than 40,000 readers on the issue, with 84 per cent voting yes to Aldi introducing buying limits on "Special Buys".

However an Aldi Australia spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au they will not be introducing any product limits.

"We are not in the practice of restricting the volume of items sold to our customers and our focus will remain on correctly balancing customer demand with stock availability," the spokesperson said.

