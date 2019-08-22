Menu
Education

New app teaching young drivers

by Talisa Eley
22nd Aug 2019 7:59 AM
IF wading through a dull textbook does not sound appealing, a pair of Gold Coasters have developed a clever way for new drivers to ace their test.

Bond University students Jordan Gahan and Liam Pillay have developed a new app which translates the learner's handbook - a staple in learning how to drive - into interactive scenarios.

The app could make learning to drive a little less stressful.
The pair hope the revolutionary, hi-tech creation could one day replace the hard-copy book entirely.

Mr Gahan said the technology worked by hovering a smartphone over specifically designed playing cards, in order to run through a variety of different scenarios.

"It was something I could bring into the 21st century that isn't just a stack of paper that no-one reads," Mr Gahan said.

The pair developed the app to help those learning to drive. Picture: Cavan Flynn
The idea is to make it a fun and interactive experience for learning drivers."

Along with driving scenarios, users can also watch tutorials and learn road rules.

Instant feedback is then given to let them know if they passed or failed the scenario.

The pair are hoping get government support to further improve the app before it is released to the public.

Mr Gahan said the opportunities were endless, with the app able to be adapted for use in other states or countries.

