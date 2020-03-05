New Aussie obsession ruthlessly mocked
People going crazy trying to buy as much toilet paper as possible as the coronavirus continues to spread are being deservedly mocked online.
The derision is coming in its usual delivery vessel: snarky memes on social media.
The buying frenzy has forced Woolworths to introduce a four-pack limit as TP mania emptied store shelves across the country, while toilet paper charity Who Gives A Crap has announced they've run out.
Coronavirus more commonly exhibits flu-like symptoms in those who have it and isn't thought to make you need to use more toilet paper than usual.
The rush on bog roll is thought to be due to fears a quarantine could be enforced and people won't be able to get to stores to stock up.
Most of the memes rely on shared cultural touchstones like The Simpsons or Seinfeld while others mock Australian sporting teams by suggesting their supporter gear be used instead.
Again, this is all very high brow, original, funny stuff.
Others didn't go as far as making memes but did share their pithy and original thoughts on Twitter.
The Great Toilet Paper Shortage has to be the most ridiculous thing in Australian history since we went to war against the emus...and lost.— Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) March 3, 2020
While some tore their shoulders clean out of their sockets reaching for a way to make the public's sudden obsession with toilet paper - something it's probably best to just laugh about and move on from - about politics (yawn emojis).
People panic-buying goods in Australia is a powerful symptom of general mistrust in the capacity of Scott Morrison’s leadership and his Liberal-National government to protect Australians from danger.— Van Badham (@vanbadham) March 3, 2020
No one stockpiles toilet paper if they’re feeling safe. #auspol
Testing out back up options #toiletpapergate #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/J0848lamX7— Sam Fawcett (@sam_fawcett) March 3, 2020
Once again, The Simpsons meme communities have nailed it. pic.twitter.com/gQffUgE3MG— Jack Hudson (@jhudson_10) March 3, 2020
Right now there’s a panic meeting at the AMA with doctors lobbying the government to make toilet paper prescription only— dan nolan (@dannolan) March 3, 2020
Food $200— posty@aus.social (@posty) March 3, 2020
Data $150
Rent $800
Toilet paper $3,600
Utility $150
someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying
I have six packets of ramen, a case of bottled water and a dozen rolls of toilet paper.— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) February 26, 2020
I’m now officially better-prepared for the coronavirus than my government.
Braindead morons buying toilet paper for what? No wonder we have a corrupt government in office when these jokers are the voters https://t.co/OYWKAGmasa— 💧John Locker (@JohnLocker4) March 4, 2020
If any Prime Minister were going to be across toilet paper production it would be Scott “Engadine” Morrison. https://t.co/yuurPNKmea— Stilgherrian (@stilgherrian) March 3, 2020