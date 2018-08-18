Menu
LONG AND SHORT OF IT: Australia Zoo's new baby giraffe, born this week to mum Rosie. She arrived into the world two metres tall and weighing 60kg.
Pets & Animals

New baby melting zoo hearts

18th Aug 2018 10:33 AM
AUSTRALIA Zoo has welcomed a new little cutie, who arrived into the world weighing 60kg and standing two metres tall.

The baby female giraffe and her mum Rosie, who has been at the zoo since 2009, are doing well after the birth on Tuesday this week.

"She is too cute for words," Bindi Irwin said.

"Mother Rosie is doing a great job with her new baby.

"Both little one and mum are happy and healthy.

"This gorgeous girl is certainly going to melt a lot of hearts with her big brown eyes."

australia zoo baby animals bindi irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

