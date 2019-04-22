New beginning for 'iconic' Grafton store

END OF AN ERA: John Agiannitis is moving on from his store Charcoal Chicken after nearly 30 years.

END OF AN ERA: John Agiannitis is moving on from his store Charcoal Chicken after nearly 30 years. Kathryn Lewis

IT IS the end of one era for an "icon” on Prince St Grafton as John Agiannitis offers his beloved store for sale.

In the late '80s Mr Agiannitis came to Grafton to follow his dream, but said the time has come to move on.

"I wanted to buy a shop exactly like this, and I couldn't find one. Then I got a phone call from my real estate agent, he said there is one in Grafton, exactly what you want,” Mr Agiannitis said.

"It was new those days, there were not many around, the charcoal was just beginning. The full-on charcoal.”

Mr Agiannitis's love for working at Charcoal Chicken is what brought him back to Grafton, after moving around the country with his family.

On hearing his store had been left empty, he knew it was time to return.

"A friend of mine rings me up and said, 'Your shop is empty', I could not believe it,” he said.

"So here we are, 13 years later. It's like an icon, it's been here forever.”

I've got customers from Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Armidale, they drive past and they stop here. People know it.”

His passion for the job is infectious, and he is happy to pass his pearls of wisdom on to his successor.

"I liked doing it until recently. If my health was still okay I would keep on going, but unfortunately it is time for me to close the books,” he said.

"If (the new owners) are a family, they will do very well, they don't need to know a great deal.

"I will be around, I will teach them everything they need to know.”

If you're interested in buying the shop, call in, buy a chook and talk to Mr Agiannitis.