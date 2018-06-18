New bishop for Grafton announced

THE Anglican diocese has announced that Canon Dr Murray Harvey, Rector of St Mark's Bonney Avenue, Clayfield and Residentiary Canon of St John's Cathedral, Brisbane, has been elected Bishop of Grafton.

He will be consecrated and installed as the 12th Bishop of Grafton on September 29.

His appointment follows the retirement, earlier this year of the Rt Rev Dr Sarah Macneil, who had been bishop since 2014.

New bishop of Grafton sends message: The newly announced bishop of Grafton Reverend Canon Dr Murray Harvey sends a message after his appointment

Canon Harvey, 54, is married to Leanne and they have two children, Chelsea, a student at Queensland University of Technology and Lauchie, a Year 11 student in Brisbane.

Under Canon Harvey's leadership at Clayfield there has been an increased engagement with children, families and the local community.

These developments included partnerships with local schools: St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Clayfield College and Eagle Junction State School.

Canon Murray holds a doctorate in Health Science from the School of Psychology, Deakin University, Melbourne and worked for several years as a psychologist; he was ordained in 1991.

He has held several key appointments in the Diocese of Brisbane, especially in the areas of education, governance, professional standards and vocations.

Canon Murray and Leanne spent several years in England where he had charge of three rural parishes and was the Bishop's Selection Adviser in the discernment process for people offering for the ordained ministry in the U.K.

He was appointed to the board of governors of two Anglican schools in Lincoln Diocese.

Administrator of Grafton Diocese, Archdeacon Gail Hagon, said Canon Harvey's appointment sparked excitement when it was announcement at today's meeting of Diocesan Synod.

"To obtain a bishop elect with such wide qualifications, experience and skills is greatly encouraging and we look forward with joy to meeting and working with Canon Murray and Leanne," she said.