New boat launched to help our Marine Rescue

Minister for Police & Emergency Services David Elliott, Clarence National MP Chris Gulaptis, Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos, 25-year National Service Medal recipient Elaine Pyke and head of Iluka-Marine Rescue Frank Boyd beside the new vessel.

A MODERN vessel launched yesterday will help our Marine Rescue keep our waterways safe.

The Iluka-Yamba 20, an Ocean Cylinder, will provide volunteer rescue crews with a modern vessel to use in terms of emergency for marine and rescue operations.

The boat was launched in Yamba by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and NSW Minister for Emergency Services David Elliott.

"These skilled men and women of Marine Rescue are dedicated to helping boaters stay safe on our waterways,” Mr Elliott said.

"It is an essential mission in a coastal community renowned for boating and water activities and I thank them for their community service.

"The NSW Government is proud to support the Marine Rescue NSW Fleet Modernisation Program, which has to date delivered more than 90 new and refurbished vessels worth more than $21 million.”

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the 5.45 metre Cylinder vessel had been built locally by Yamba Welding & Engineering.

"I'm thrilled to see Marine Rescue NSW support our local boat building industry,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"It's a win-win for local jobs and the safety of the boating community.”

Minister Elliott also presented a local volunteer Elaine Pike with her National Service Medal 25-year clasp for distinguished service to Marine Rescue NSW.

The price tag of the new marine rescue vessel is $175,000, with $40,000 being contributed from monies raised by Marine Rescue, a $10,000 contribution from the Federal Government and the remainder from the NSW Government.