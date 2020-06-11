New boat makes waves at Palmers Island

A NEW Fisheries boat constructed in Yamba is at the centre of a marine incident at Palmers Island.

Last Wednesday, several witnesses have described seeing the vessel – a 21m-long patrol boat marked with NSW Fisheries insignia – allegedly driving “full speed” up the Clarence River, close to the bank at Palmers Island.

None who witnessed the alleged incident wanted to be identified though one said their pontoon had been damaged and other pontoons had been placed “under a lot of stress”.

“The vessel was at full speed going up the river and came past very close to the bank doing about 26 knots,” one witness said.

“It turned around, went back to maximum speed and then it started to back off.

“It is a 21m vessel and has significant displacement.”

Another witness described the bow wave created by the Fisheries boat as being “a monster”.

“This wave was a couple of feet high and waves came over the wharf,” the witness said.

“I’m appalled at whoever did it, regardless of the damage.”

The speed limit in that section of the Clarence River is four knots.

The Daily Examiner has since seen footage of in which the boat can be seen driving at considerable speed between 15 to 20 metres from the Palmers Island bank.

The $4m boat was recently completed by Yamba Welding and Engineering and is thought to be still undergoing sea trials.

It is the biggest constructed by the firm and getting it into the water required two 120-tonne cranes and an special ‘low-loader’ truck which was brought down from Queensland.

Managing director of YWE, Bill Collingburn, said he was unable to comment on the incident as he was not on the boat at the time.

Who was in command of the vessel remained unclear yesterday however a spokesperson for Transport NSW said they were aware of the incident.

“(NSW Maritime) contacted Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) in relation to the matter and will follow up with the complainants,” the spokesperson said.

NSW Maritime declined to answer several other questions on the matter and DPIE had not responded before deadline.