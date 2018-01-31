New book club to encourage 'spiritual reading'

Home Fire, by Kamila Shamsie, will be the first book for the new book club.

READERS in the Clarence Valley will have to opportunity to be part of a new group aimed at exploring works of fiction with "spiritual eyes”.

Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton has just launched the Reading with Spiritual Eyes program.

The program was initiated by the Roscoe Library at St Francis Theological College in Brisbane, and the Cathedral is simply following their choice of books.

Aligning with school terms, the idea is to explore four books of fiction per year, with a group of friends, work colleagues, or parishioners.

Toward the end of term, there is an opportunity to gather for discussion, refreshments and to launch the next book.

"We plan for group members meet at the Cathedral Bookshop for 90 minutes (6-7.30pm) to discuss the book and reflect on ways in in which it engages with our spiritual wisdom,” said the Dean in waiting at Grafton, Rev Greg Jenks.

"The books selected are not religious books. This is key to the program, which aims to develop our capacity to look at life 'through spiritual eyes,' eyes informed by faith.”

He said the book chosen for term 1 this year is Home Fire, by Kamila Shamsie.

The book is available in print (hard copy only), in digital form (Apple and Kindle), and also as an audio book (Apple and Amazon).

For more information-and to register as a participant-please visit the dedicated page on the Cathedral web site: www.graftoncathedral.org.au/reading-with-spiritual-eyes