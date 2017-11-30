New book dives into rowing history

HISTORIAL: Carolyn Cameron and Olympic rower Islay Lee at the launch of new rowing book.

THE Lower Clarence river has played host to thousand of regattas, and for Carolyn Cameron, it was her time spent on the riverbanks that led her to collating a history of rowing in the area.

Rivers, Rowing, Racing and Regattas, a story of rowing on the Lower Clarence, was launched last week at the Maclean District Historical Society, and Ms Cameron said rowing was part of the culture of the river in years gone by.

"It's huge. There were rowing regattas and races from Lawrence, Harwood, Chatsworth, Palmers Island, Iluka, Maclean and even a couple in the pre-1900s at Yamba,” she said.

"It was a big deal, crowds of 3000-4000, betting on the races, steamers plying their way behind the races so spectators could see.

"It was really quite a gathering, they were special events.”

The book collates accounts of rowing on the Lower River from historical sources, including The Daily Examiner, and Ms Cameron said the inspiration came from time on the riverbank.

"I've spent a lot of time watching regatta because of my son and daughters rowing, and husband was rowing coordinator at Maclean High School,” she said.

"When I started teaching I flatted with a PE teacher who came to Grafton and one of her ideas was to restart girls rowing, so we spent a lot of time out on the river at regattas - not knowing I was going to be stuck on the river as a mother.”

The book chronicles well-known names who started their career on the river, although her son David, who represented Australia at the 1996 Olympics, will have to wait for a mention.

"The book finishes in 1945, because I had to finish somewhere,” Ms Cameron laughed.

"This is book one, but book two and will talk further.”

The book was launched by Olympic rower Islay Lee, who now lives in the area near the South Bank where he practised.

The book is available from the historical society, and can be bought from the markets and later at Ferry Park.