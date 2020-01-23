New book documents modern history of Jacaranda Festival

A Decade of Celebrating Grafton’s Jacaranda Trees by Kay Paine is out now.

FROM teens crashing the crowning ceremony to taking tradition into a new decade, there is plenty to remember from the Jacaranda Festivals of the past 10 years.

Author Kay Paine’s second book delving into the history and traditions of Grafton’s floral festival documents just this.

After 18 months of scouring Daily Examiner clippings from festivals gone by and trawling through hundreds of photos, Ms Paine’s book covers every queen crowning, beautiful baby competition and Jacaranda ball from 2009 to 2018 including an honour roll of Jacaranda royalty, special guests and committee members since 1935.

Ms Paine’s first book on the subject, The History of Grafton’s Jacaranda Festival took readers back to its origins in 1935 then through to 2008.

This second instalment is a trip to a modern Jacaranda.

“I was approached by a number of matrons of honour at an afternoon tea a couple of years ago and asked whether I’d consider writing another book,” Ms Paine said.

The 2003 Matron of Honour said it was clear in her research the festival had undergone welcome modernisation.

“I think for a while the Jacaranda Festival was getting a bit stale. I feel there was less interest by young women in becoming candidates. I felt the interest wasn’t there from the general public,” she said.

“As I went on my journey through the book I could see it was gradually improving and the interest was coming back. I found that quite interesting.”

Amid familiar names and favourite Jacaranda moments, Ms Paine said there were some intriguing, and upsetting incidents throughout the festival’s history.

“The Jacaranda Queen Crowning one night had about 20 youths disrupted the ceremony. They had to actually end the ceremony,” she said.

“There were too many of the youths for the police to deal with. So, it was really terrible thing to happen.”

A Decade Celebrating Grafton’s Jacaranda Trees is on sale now at Schaeffer House and Grafton Mall News, $20.