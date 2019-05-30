New boutique and tattoo studio for South Grafton

Cristie Yager and Bella Yager share a moment in their new boutique

A LIFELONG dream is close to reality for this mother and daughter team.

Cristie Yager described doing things "a little backwards" after raising five kids before opening her own business, Pretty Little Witch, but wouldn't change a thing.

"This is my personal dream come true and my kids are now old enough to share it," she said.

"It makes me so proud to have them see me as more than just their mum and to show them they can make something happen."

The new boutique and tattoo studio in South Grafton was a joint effort by Ms Yager and her daughter Bella who had been working tirelessly since early April when they signed the lease.

"I can't actually believe it, we have not really had a day off, but we love coming in here and we hope everyone else will too," she said.

While the pair are yet to receive the official confirmation to start tattooing, the boutique will be open, showcasing clothing and accessories as well as candles handmade by Bella.

The pair explained they wanted the boutique to be an expression of their own tastes and hoped to one day make it a creative space in the community.

"We would love to be able to hold workshops where women can get together and do crafty stuff or just sit and chat and connect," said Ms Yager

"We don't just want to be a shop, we want to be a positive little bubble in the community that can hopefully make people happy and inspire them to do something for themselves."

The official opening is on at 6pm Thursday, May 30, at 35 Skinner St.