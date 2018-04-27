Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DAY: Kellie Stevens displays one of the many dresses in her new store, Luxe Bridal Lounge.
BIG DAY: Kellie Stevens displays one of the many dresses in her new store, Luxe Bridal Lounge. Alexia Austin
Business

New bridal lounge is tailored for Toowoomba shoppers

Alexia Austin
by
7th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING inspiration from New York and Paris, the newly opened Luxe Bridal Lounge offers more than just beautiful wedding dresses.

The boutique is one of the first of its kind in Toowoomba, an appointment-only, custom experience where brides can come and be pampered while browsing the selection of branded wedding dresses.

Store owner Kellie Stevens said her own wedding had inspired her to open up shop.

"I had been looking for a wedding dress and had found one on Instagram that I had fallen in love with," Ms Stevens said.

"After searching for it, I couldn't find it anywhere.

"So, I thought why not start up my own bridal business and import the brand."

Ms Stevens now stocks the Calla Blanche range, a Canadian based designer brand.

"Toowoomba has so many beautiful wedding venues but many of the gowns the brides are wearing are from Brisbane," she said.

"I want to tailor my collection to what Toowoomba brides are wanting and make the shopping experience much more intimate."

Luxe Bridal Lounge can be found upstairs on the corner of Ruthven and Russell Sts. Special packages are available for bridal parties and fittings are by appointment only on 0412 948 325.

bridal shop dress toowoomba wedding
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    A doctor and a friend: Thakur's service rewarded

    premium_icon A doctor and a friend: Thakur's service rewarded

    News Clarence Valley surgeon awarded for 35 years of service to country medicine

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    News Pollies, a community group leader and a business owner named.

    Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    premium_icon Truckies pose question how can a semi-trailer be invisible?

    News The invisible truck phenomenon drivers see on the Pacific Highway.

    'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    premium_icon 'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    News Grafton woman shares terrifying ordeal

    Local Partners