Damage to the road surface caused by heavy rains near Romiaka Channel bridge works.
Council News

New bridge approaches damaged as rain lashes area

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Oct 2018 2:46 PM
MOTORISTS travelling to and from Yamba over the weekend found a bumpy road as heavy rains played havoc with the roadworks near Romiaka Bridge.

Large potholes developed in the surface forcing contractors to perform emergency repairs and reducing traffic to single-lane while rollers and other equipment worked on the other lane.

Clarence Valley Council bridges engineer, Adele McGeary, said persistent rain had caused some problems for contractors working on the approaches to the new bridge over Romiaka Channel.

She said the contractors were working on the new bridge approaches and, as part of that process, had to remove the bitumen seal from the existing approach to tie in with the new bridge approach.

"The rain has allowed potholes to develop," she said.

"The contractors have been making ongoing repairs and will keep doing that as the need arises.

"When the weather clears they will be able to complete construction of the tie in pavement and apply a seal, which should resolve the problem."

Motorists should take extra caution and approach the new works with caution, as corrugations can be dificult to see in overcast and rain conditions.

The bridge was expected to be open to traffic by the end of October.

