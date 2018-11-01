Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba.
An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba. Adam Hourigan
Politics

New bridge into Yamba to open

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Nov 2018 3:14 PM

THE long-awaited new bridge into Yamba will be open to traffic tomorrow.

The new Romiaka Channel bridge crossing will be officially opened tomorrow by mayor Jim Simmons, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and federal member for Page Kevin Hogan, with all three levels of government contributing funding to the project.

The bridge will then officially open to traffic between midday and 2pm.

The new stucture provides wider travel lanes and shoulders as well as a 2.5m wide pedestrian footpath/cycleway on the southern side of the bridge.

clarence development clarence infrastructure romiaka bridge yamba bridge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Dangerous dogs headed for Jaca Thursday

    Dangerous dogs headed for Jaca Thursday

    News Animals allegedly attacked elderly man earlier this morning

    Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    premium_icon Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    News Arrest made over shooting death of well-known local.

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

    News Seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered next week

    A golden cup for a golden performance

    premium_icon A golden cup for a golden performance

    News Council picks up top gong for business comp

    • 1st Nov 2018 4:40 PM

    Local Partners