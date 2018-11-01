New bridge into Yamba to open

An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba.

An aerial view of a work-in-progress of the construction of a new bridge at Romiaka Channel, near Yamba. Adam Hourigan

THE long-awaited new bridge into Yamba will be open to traffic tomorrow.

The new Romiaka Channel bridge crossing will be officially opened tomorrow by mayor Jim Simmons, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and federal member for Page Kevin Hogan, with all three levels of government contributing funding to the project.

The bridge will then officially open to traffic between midday and 2pm.

The new stucture provides wider travel lanes and shoulders as well as a 2.5m wide pedestrian footpath/cycleway on the southern side of the bridge.