New bridge is fun for the whole family

BRIDGE BUILDERS: Aiden Thompson (left) and Greg Nash out at the Grafton bridge project site.

BRIDGE BUILDERS: Aiden Thompson (left) and Greg Nash out at the Grafton bridge project site. Tim Jarrett

WHEN the Grafton bridge project is complete, you can count on at least one man bringing his family up for a holiday.

Fulton Hogan construction manager on the new Grafton bridge Aiden Thompson admits the new construction might form part of a bridge tour for his family.

"Much to my kids' disappointment, I will drag them up here in years to come and remind them that I worked on this,” he said

"It will be another one around Australia that they have to come and visit.”

The local impact of projects such as this is not lost on RMS senior project manager Greg Nash, who has lived in Grafton since 2001 and said he was excited about what it would mean for the community.

"This is more than just a bridge, it is changing the landscape of Grafton.

"There are roadworks, levees, pump stations, so it is quite a substantial project.

"You don't get these sort of opportunities too often and this is is in my backyard.”

Both men have worked on bridges before, but it was their first balanced cantilever bridge so it provided a good opportunity to learn.

"All projects are unique and that's why I love the engineering and the opportunity you get from these projects,” said Mr Thompson.

"There are certainly some long hours and challenging situations, but you build on past learnings to resolve those.”

When it comes to the old Grafton bridge, there is consensus between the two that it was certainly a unique structure, with Mr Nash explaining that its history would feature at the site after completion.

"I love the old bridge and we will be putting in interpretive signage in South Grafton that will talk to its state-significant heritage.

"This would even include the ferries and trains which preceded the bridge, as we want to connect the unique features of Grafton.”