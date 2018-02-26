New bridge officially open to traffic

WAVE OF SUPPORT: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis waves on the first traffic to cross the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge with Lawrence Public School captains Noah Anderson and Bethany Chambers, RMS director Northern, John Alexander, and some of the hardworking team from Delaney Civil who oversaw the bridge construction.

WAVE OF SUPPORT: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis waves on the first traffic to cross the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge with Lawrence Public School captains Noah Anderson and Bethany Chambers, RMS director Northern, John Alexander, and some of the hardworking team from Delaney Civil who oversaw the bridge construction. Debbie Newton

THE first motorists have officially started using the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge at Lawrence four months earlier than expected.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis this morning joined with the school captains from Lawrence Public School to officially open the bridge to traffic following a community walk that was held on Saturday attracting hundreds of excited locals.

It's a terrific day for the community who will benefit from safer and more efficient journeys across Sportsman's Creek.

"More than 1000 people cross Sportsman's Creek every day and traffic volumes are expected to significantly increase in the future," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The 175 metre crossing has a shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists and replaces the existing timber bridge.

"Due to its geometry and design, the bridge was unable to be safely or cost effectively serviced and upgraded to cater to future traffic demand.

"This Sportsman's Creek Bridge is a great example of what can and has been achieved as part of the Bridges for the Bush initiative.

"The initiative delivers on the NSW Government's commitment to improve road freight productivity by replacing or upgrading bridges across NSW."

The existing bridge will be closed in the coming weeks to all motorists and pedestrians until it is removed next year.

Mr Gulaptis said a date for the removal of the existing Sportsman's Creek Bridge is yet to be fixed and the community will be kept informed.