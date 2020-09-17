New bridge renews connection between major roads

A VITAL connection for people and heavy vehicles to link to major roadways has been completed after a long-awaited upgrade.



Work has been completed by Clarence Valley Council on a new two lane concrete bridge at Kungala.



It came as part of a plan to upgrade ageing timber bridge infrastructure throughout the Clarence Valley.

Work continues on the Middle Creek bridge on Kungala Road south of Grafton.

Mayor Jim Simmons said the replacement of the single lane wooden bridge was great news for local road users.

“The new concrete bridge has two lanes and the road approaches have been widened and realigned to improve the overall safety and efficiency for all vehicles,” he said.



“In addition, the new structure allows heavy vehicles to continue to use Kungala Road to travel between the Orara Way and the Pacific Highway.

The Middle Creek bridge, which will be replaced by Clarence Valley Council

“Our communities have lost vital access during flood and bushfires and we are acutely aware of what we need to do to make our communities more resilient against future natural disasters.”

Federal funding of $300,000 was received from the Federal Government to cover the $689,030 budget for the new bridge.



“The funding was received from both programs to cover the $689,030 budget,” Cr Simmons said.

Work is continuing on the Sherwood Creek Road Bridge which is expected to be completed by the end of December.