TAKING SHAPE: Jahn Lenehan shot this stunning image of the Grafton bridge work.
New bridge watchers about to see some big changes

Tim Howard
by
28th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
RESIDENTS who have been watching the new Grafton Bridge for signs of progress will notice a big change this morning.

The next significant milestone for the $240million project will take place with the laying of the first horizontal reinforced bridge segment.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the segment will be the first of 176 horizontal reinforced concrete bridge segments to be put into place during the life of the project.

The first segment was poured in January, and the finished segments were stored at the temporary pre-cast facility until the bridge piers were completed.

Mr Gulaptis said the first of the segments should be lifted into place at 10.30am.

Construction on the long-awaited bridge began in 2016 and has proceeded on schedule, despite some issues with the piers.

From the outset, RMS engineers said the construction process would be deceptive, with much of the early work taking place out of sight.

The RMS said work would begin later this year on the Pacific Highway tie-in just north of Bunnings and should open to traffic in the third quarter of 2018, after the roundabout is complete.

After the intersection and link

road near Bunnings is open, work will start on the redevelopment of the Iolanthe and Spring Streets intersection.

