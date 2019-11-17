New bridge work to bring traffic changes this week

FAR RIGHT: The effect on traffic in South Grafton by the closure of Charles St from Friday to Monday.

MOTORISTS using the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways in South Grafton should note changes to traffic flow are planned for later this week.

The RMS advised the changed traffic conditions for the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) were due to the new Grafton bridge project.

The Gwydir Highway (Charles Street) will be temporarily closed at the intersection of the Pacific Highway from 7pm on Friday November 22 to 5am on Monday November 25, weather permitting, to allow work to build a ramp as part of a roundabout being built at this intersection.

The intersection will move slightly to the south to enable work to be carried out on the northern side of the roundabout.

Temporary detours will be in place during the 58-hour closure.

Light vehicles will detour via Viaduct Rd, Ryan and Bent streets and the proposed route for heavy/high vehicles is via Tyson St, Swallow Rd, Lilypool Rd, Armidale Rd and Ryan St.

The different routes are due to height restrictions on Viaduct Rd (4m clearance) and Spring St (4.4m clearance).

RIGHT: The proposed route for heavy/high vehicles during the Charles St closure is via Tyson St, Swallow Rd and Lilypool Rd.

If the work is completed in less than 58 hours, the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) will be re-opened early.

The RMS delayed this work by a week because of potential impacts to the road network caused by the bushfires.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.