New business a hit at Camp Oven Festival

BUSY DEBUT: Wal Foster-Eyles serves up another ice cream at Natural Ice Cream Australia's first day in business at the Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival.

BUSY DEBUT: Wal Foster-Eyles serves up another ice cream at Natural Ice Cream Australia's first day in business at the Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival. Jarrard Potter

WHILE the tasty dishes were the main attraction of the Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival, the event also proved to be the perfect opportunity for a debut of a colder delicacy.

New Grafton business Natural Ice Cream Australia opened its van doors for the first time at the festival, delighting the crowds with small batch artisan ice cream.

With flavours such as lemon myrtle and truffle, the ice creams are made using locally sourced ingredients.

Founders Sandy Grieves, Rio Grieves and Wal Foster-Eyles said they were thrilled with the reception their creations had received.

"Our launch was really good, and to see people lining up and give us great feedback, it's wonderful,” Ms Grieves said.

"It's really exciting, the world is our oyster now.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Camp Oven Festival organiser Laena Stephenson said this year's event was the best in the festival's five-year history.

"Everything has been wonderful, a huge success. It's been an absolute hoot,” she said. "There were more people here on Friday than we've ever had, and the campground has been pretty well full the entire time.

"We had a lot more participants in the cooking competition this year too, which is wonderful to see.”

Angela Wilson took out two first place awards in her first time taking part in the Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival's cooking competition. Jarrard Potter

First-time cooking competition entrant Angela Wilson impressed the judges and the people alike when

she took out the Judge's Choice award for her sticky date desert, and finished

equal first with Imelda Harvey in the People's Choice category.

"I didn't go in it to win it, it was a challenge and a bit of fun so to win was awesome, it feels fantastic,” Mrs Wilson said.