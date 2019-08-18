New business a hit at Camp Oven Festival
WHILE the tasty dishes were the main attraction of the Clarence Valley Camp Oven Festival, the event also proved to be the perfect opportunity for a debut of a colder delicacy.
New Grafton business Natural Ice Cream Australia opened its van doors for the first time at the festival, delighting the crowds with small batch artisan ice cream.
With flavours such as lemon myrtle and truffle, the ice creams are made using locally sourced ingredients.
Founders Sandy Grieves, Rio Grieves and Wal Foster-Eyles said they were thrilled with the reception their creations had received.
"Our launch was really good, and to see people lining up and give us great feedback, it's wonderful,” Ms Grieves said.
"It's really exciting, the world is our oyster now.”
Camp Oven Festival organiser Laena Stephenson said this year's event was the best in the festival's five-year history.
"Everything has been wonderful, a huge success. It's been an absolute hoot,” she said. "There were more people here on Friday than we've ever had, and the campground has been pretty well full the entire time.
"We had a lot more participants in the cooking competition this year too, which is wonderful to see.”
First-time cooking competition entrant Angela Wilson impressed the judges and the people alike when
she took out the Judge's Choice award for her sticky date desert, and finished
equal first with Imelda Harvey in the People's Choice category.
"I didn't go in it to win it, it was a challenge and a bit of fun so to win was awesome, it feels fantastic,” Mrs Wilson said.