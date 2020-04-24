New business bucks the trend

NEW EATS: Adam Bowen in Bowen's Deli on Treelands Drive, Yamba. He and his partner Bec have opened their doors right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW EATS: Adam Bowen in Bowen's Deli on Treelands Drive, Yamba. He and his partner Bec have opened their doors right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFTER more than eight months of careful planning the Bowens opened their dream deli - smack bang in the middle of a pandemic.

Adam and Bec Bowen opened Bowen's Delicatesson and Fine Foods on April 2, the same day states closing borders and the police commissioner confirmed a 90-day lockdown.

And while there were naturally concerns over the timing, Ms Bowen - who is also six months pregnant - said the community support for Yamba's newest deli has been "phenomenal".

"You worry you are not going to get one person through the door because coronavirus rears its head the week we open," Ms Bowen said.

"It doesn't take two weeks to open a business so we were opening no matter what and we are here to stay."

In fact, the couple have hired two new staff members just to keep up with demand.

And what was intended to be a side business - Bowen's Burgers - has proven so popular they are selling out of their American style burgers everyday.

The idea for the business came after the couple - who have "eaten our way around the world" - decided they wanted to do something they were both passionate about, and it helped Ms Bowen had a familial link to both Yamba and delicatessens.

"My family have lived in Yamba for the last 12 years so I have been trying to work our family down to this beautiful spot," she laughed.

"We were looking for something we thought Yamba needed and my family have been in delis for a good portion of their careers.

"We felt this would be an amazing thing for Yamba to have."

The shop is filled with gourmet meats, preserved vegetables, sauces and a range of other goodies and Ms Bowen said they have spent a long time sourcing produce they love.

"We try and get the best of things and we source things from around Australia and the world to bring to Yamba.

"What you are putting out there is your reputation and so Adam and I are very proud what we put out there.

"Everything we use is premium quality and we have spent a lot of time testing to make sure it is perfect and workable for the town."

And of course there is plenty of Ms Bowen's personal favourite - cheese.

"I am the massive cheese fan and I have spent a fair bit of time selecting all our cheeses," she said.

"But it is pretty torturous when you are pregnant and you can't eat a lot of it."