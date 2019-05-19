New business delivers farm-fresh produce to your door

FRESH: New business Farm To You co-owner Rudi Gennari said the delivery service was a way for time-crunched people to get their hands on fresh fruits and vegetables from Byron Farmers Market.

FRESH: New business Farm To You co-owner Rudi Gennari said the delivery service was a way for time-crunched people to get their hands on fresh fruits and vegetables from Byron Farmers Market.

OFFERING to do some grocery shopping for a busy friend birthed the idea for new food delivery business, Farm To You.

It's a way for time-poor people with an appetite for fresh and locally grown produce to get their hands on fresh fruits and vegetables from Byron Farmers Market.

Filmmaker by trade and co-owner Rudi Gennari said after making the offer to a friend, that's when he thought, "There might be a need here that we could cover for certain people".

Farm to You started a few weeks ago and offers seasonal set packages which covers one or two people's basic vegetable needs for a week including things like greens, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, and bananas.

People can also customise their package by requesting extras including meat, dairy and honey and more vegetables, but it's not limited to that - think market inventory.

"If you happen to miss the markets any Thursday because you have to take the kids to school, the surf is pumping, or you don´t want to get stuck in traffic, we´ll get you sorted for the week and deliver the goods that same day at your door," Mr Gennari said.

"It's a way of connecting local farms that only sell their produce at the weekly markets, with people who don´t have time to go buy their groceries on that specific day, but still enjoy fresh, healthy food and appreciate the difference in farmers market food quality."

He said he and his business partner Tina wanted shoppers to have certain control on their order, rather than delivering a box of random produce.

New business Farm To You co-owner Rudi Gennari said the delivery service was a way for time-crunched people to get their hands on fresh fruits and vegetables from Byron Farmers Market.

With a goal of reducing footprint and supporting healthy and environmental practices related to food consumption, Mr Gennari said it was also a way to educate people to eat according to season and what the soil is providing at the moment.

"The idea is to contribute to the community and all of the regional farms. We are helping not just one farm but many at the same time.

"In your pack you´ll get eggs from Hayters Hill, Coffee from Bangalow, tomatoes from Coopers Shoot, and so on.

"The idea is to start customising it more and more as we get to know our clients and what they want."

Farm to Door currently delivers around Byron Bay and Suffolk Park, Bangalow and Lennox Head, with hopes to expand in the future.

Follow on Instagram and Facebook @farmtoyoubyron, or call at 0487342988 to get your order form.