New business bringing the power to old Dick Smith shop

SUPER SIZE: James Reeve is set to open Sportspower in the old Dick Smith building, with property agent Nathasha Watkinson. Caitlan Charles

THE Grafton CBD has received a huge vote of confidence with a major new retailer leasing a prominent space this week.

Sporting retailer Sportspower Super Warehouse will open in March in the prime Prince Street site left empty when the Dick Smith chain collapsed nationally in 2015.

Business owner James Reeve said Grafton offered great commercial opportunities.

"Grafton has always been a significant business centre for the region and the chance to move into such a prominent site was ideal," Mr Reeve said.

A local to the Northern Rivers, Mr Reeve and his family own a chain of long-standing sporting retail outlets in Lismore, Ballina and Coffs Harbour and said that Grafton residents could be assured of a great range and highly competitive prices.

"With the rise of the internet some years ago, we were amongst the first in the industry to react and adopt a warehouse format for our shops to ensure we were always highly competitive with price and service," he said.

Mr Reeve said the 500 sqm shop will stock over 3000 pairs of shoes and an extensive clothing range from all the major brands including Nike, Adidas, Speedo and Asics.

The business will create approximately 10 new jobs in the local economy and is expected to open in less than a month, with work already under way.