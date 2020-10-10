New business offers oriential flavours to the Clarence

CLARENCE Valley residents making the trek to Coffs Harbour’s Midway Asian Supermarket to get their oriental fix can now pop into Grafton after a new store opened this week.

“With so many people from the Grafton area coming to our Coffs shop, it just made sense to open up a second one in Grafton,” owner Karen Payne-Aide said.

“So far, the response has been very positive.”

Mrs Payne-Aide said she always had a positive affinity for the Asian cultures so when the Coffs Harbour shop, which had been in business for 30 years, was put up for sale last year, she jumped at the opportunity.

“My husband was out riding his motorbike when I saw the advertisement. By the time he got back home, we were the proud owners of Midway Asian Supermarket,” she laughed.

“I just love the rich culture of each individual place. I lived in Vietnam on and off for two years, I’ve been to Bali about 20 times, and backpacked through Thailand. They’ve all been amazing places to visit.”

Our store is open call in and check it out . Posted by Midway Asian Supermarket on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Located at the former North Coast Spicy International Grocery store across from the Grafton Showground, the new shop offers a wide range of flavours including Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese.

“We’re adding more stock by the day with plans to get more varieties in, such as Indian food. However with COVID-19, it’s been a little difficult to import things from overseas,” Mrs Payne-Aide said.

“We try to cater to as many tastes as possible so, within reason, when I go to Sydney to do some of the buying, I am happy to get some of the items customers are looking for.”

Midway Asian Supermarket is open Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and on Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.

For more information on stock, visit their Facebook page.