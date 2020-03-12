New business rolling into town

NEW IN TOWN: Coffee Cafe founder Megan Hodder (middle) with Brieanna Moffat and barista Pete Nillsson.

NEW IN TOWN: Coffee Cafe founder Megan Hodder (middle) with Brieanna Moffat and barista Pete Nillsson.

THE days of the old-fashioned tuck shop are returning to the Clarence with the opening of a new business on Monday.

The idea for the Coffee cafe came to Megan Hodder years ago after working in hospitality in Sydney.

“When I was about 19, I worked in Sydney, I worked for the coffee crew. They had about 10 smoko vans going around to all the worksites,” she said.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Three weeks ago, Ms Hodder found the perfect van to start the business and after a quick trip to Tasmania to pick it up she opened the windows at the Foodies Market Grafton last Sunday, with business partner and barista Pete Nillsson alongside.

Working on a 5.30am-2pm weekday roster Ms Hodder said the van can be booked for any worksite or business around town.

“There’s lot of workplaces that only have 15 minute smoko breaks and they’re out of town. So they don’t have time to go get their coffee,” Ms Hodder said.

The cafe offers classic treats including meat pies, sausages rolls to cookies and cakes.

Find The Coffee Cafe on Facebook to book in a time for your business.