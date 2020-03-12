Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW IN TOWN: Coffee Cafe founder Megan Hodder (middle) with Brieanna Moffat and barista Pete Nillsson.
NEW IN TOWN: Coffee Cafe founder Megan Hodder (middle) with Brieanna Moffat and barista Pete Nillsson.
News

New business rolling into town

Kathryn Lewis
12th Mar 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE days of the old-fashioned tuck shop are returning to the Clarence with the opening of a new business on Monday.

The idea for the Coffee cafe came to Megan Hodder years ago after working in hospitality in Sydney.

“When I was about 19, I worked in Sydney, I worked for the coffee crew. They had about 10 smoko vans going around to all the worksites,” she said.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Three weeks ago, Ms Hodder found the perfect van to start the business and after a quick trip to Tasmania to pick it up she opened the windows at the Foodies Market Grafton last Sunday, with business partner and barista Pete Nillsson alongside.

Working on a 5.30am-2pm weekday roster Ms Hodder said the van can be booked for any worksite or business around town.

“There’s lot of workplaces that only have 15 minute smoko breaks and they’re out of town. So they don’t have time to go get their coffee,” Ms Hodder said.

The cafe offers classic treats including meat pies, sausages rolls to cookies and cakes.
Find The Coffee Cafe on Facebook to book in a time for your business.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the collision at Harwood which claimed the life of a 54-year-old man

        Farmers Challenge 'just like Survivor' - with no blindsides

        premium_icon Farmers Challenge 'just like Survivor' - with no blindsides

        News Fast-paced event combines agriculture with the best show on TV

        IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        THE FIRE: Youngest victims recount raw memories

        premium_icon THE FIRE: Youngest victims recount raw memories

        People and Places WATCH: documentary depicts the impact of bushfires on Nymboida primary school...