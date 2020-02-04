New cafe all about the collective

TASTY TREATS: Marijke Van der Vlist with some of the baked goods for sale at her “community pantry” and cafe The Clarence Kitchen Collective.

WHEN a new cafe officially opens tomorrow, there will be more than just coffee on offer.

A combination of cafe, wholefoods store, yoga studio and community space, Clarence Kitchen Collective is the newest addition to an increasingly eclectic South Grafton CBD.

Affectionately known as “The Collective”, the multifunctional space is the brainchild of Marijke Van Der Vlist, who wanted to create something that could become a space where the community could actively participate.

“It’s about knowledge, community, health and the love of cooking,” she said.

Ms Van Der Vlist had been looking to expand her business Amongst the Gumtrees, which specialises in granola made from local ingredients, so when the shopfront on Skinner St came up she jumped at the opportunity.

“It just started to take over my house, it was no longer efficient and my son wanted his room back and my husband wanted his shed back,” she said.

Inside the cafe is a “community pantry”, with a range of nuts, seeds, honey and oils that sit next to the range of granola and nuts.

The space has all the charm you could expect from a 112-year-old building and when she first ventured upstairs Ms Van Der Vlist realised there was a chance to make it something more.

“Yoga has been a really big thing in my life,” she said.

“So I looked upstairs and said ‘this is going to be a yoga studio’.”

She now has 10 instructors running yoga classes, as well as meditation and pilates.

The Clarence Kitchen Collective official opening is on Wednesday, 9.30am– 12.30pm, at 50 Skinner St, South Grafton.