New cafe asking just $2 for your caffeine hit

CAFFEINE lovers unite! New Grafton cafe Beau & Bear will open its doors tomorrow with a special introductory offer for your favourite cup of coffee.

"All hot drinks will be $2 with all money going to The Wolf Pack, an online support group for the Clarence Valley," owner Pat Hughes said.

"A mate of mine created it, and he has big plans for it to grow. It's a great place for people to find support and advice."

With the help of Dark Arts Coffee in Coffs Harbour, who have donated the coffee beans, Mr Hughes said he hoped this week-long fundraiser would contribute to closing the gap on mental health support in the region.

"It's just one more thing to help slow the rate of suicide and to be able to help support this group," he said.

Mr Hughes said his experience in the cafe industry all started when he took a break from working in insurance several years ago.

Gracie Whitton is ready to take your coffee order.

"I really enjoyed it and ended up running some cafes in Sydney," he said.

"When the building cropped up here, I thought Grafton could use one more cafe."

Mr Hughes said the cafe would initially start with limited breakfast and lunch options before expanding to a full kitchen.

"We're in the process of finding the right local staff," he said.

"But in the meantime, we will have good quality coffee available as well as a breakfast and lunch menu to give people a taste of what's to come."

Beau & Bear are located at 120 Bacon Street, Grafton.