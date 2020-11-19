New cafe in heart of Yamba’s foodie district

IF YOU like sipping your coffee close against a nice ocean breeze, then this new cafe in Yamba is for you.

This week, gather opened its doors to customers after taking over the former French Pantree premises at the top of Yamba hill.

Run by Prue and Sibilla, the cafe offers the essential caffeine hit as well as breakfast, lunch, takeaway for all types of diets - especially those looking for mouth-watering goodies like cakes and other sweets.

The cafe also offers catering.

"We started gather because we love food, knowing where it comes from and cooking and sharing it with our friends and family," they said.

gather is open from 6am.